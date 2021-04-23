Menu
2012 Audi Q5

146,005 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2.0L Premium

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

146,005KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7014746
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP9CA024131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,005 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2012 AUDI Q5 AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, POWER HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BACK UP SENSORS, SUNROOF, POWER LIFT GATE AND SO MUCH MORE.COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING Q5 WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***SPRING PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

