2012 BMW X5

118,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2012 BMW X5

2012 BMW X5

XDrive35i / AWD / MOON ROOF /KEYLESS / PUSH TO STA

2012 BMW X5

XDrive35i / AWD / MOON ROOF /KEYLESS / PUSH TO STA

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5837100
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C54CL760988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $155.61 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $17,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months Deferred/ No Payments (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2012 BMW X5 XDrive 35i!!! 3.0L I-6 Engine Twin Turbo 300 Horsepower @ 5,800 rpm & 300 Torque @ 1,200 rpm paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, Air Conditioning, Moonroof, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, 18 inch alloy wheels, Tinted Glass, Bluetooth, CD Player, DVD / Entertainment, SiriusXM Radio, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Traction Control, Side Air Bag, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Bucket Seats, Folding Rear Seat, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Lumbar Support, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Heated Front Seat(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensors, & Many More Options.

 

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
AWD
Fully loaded
Keyless

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

