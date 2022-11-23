Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

157,634 KM

Details Description Features

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

4dr Wgn 2LT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,634KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367171
  • VIN: KL77P2EM0CK609869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Well kept, well maintaned vehicle , fresh trade in , this 7 passengers Orlando is equipped with : Bluetooth, USB/AUX connectivity, power window, locks, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels with winter tires on them also a set of all season tires and much more... this wagon is in great shape and low mileage with respect to the year of the car, Priced to sell at $8850 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

Financing available for good and not so good credits.  

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

