$8,850+ tax & licensing
905-737-6202
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr Wgn 2LT
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,850
- Listing ID: 9367171
- VIN: KL77P2EM0CK609869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Well kept, well maintaned vehicle , fresh trade in , this 7 passengers Orlando is equipped with : Bluetooth, USB/AUX connectivity, power window, locks, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels with winter tires on them also a set of all season tires and much more... this wagon is in great shape and low mileage with respect to the year of the car, Priced to sell at $8850 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.
Financing available for good and not so good credits.
