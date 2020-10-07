Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,850

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Touring

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6004548
  • Stock #: 3450
  • VIN: 1C3CCBBB5CN202424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We pay top dollars for your trade-in, or we can just buy your car or truck $$$$$$.  Come in and test drive today, give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not so good credit history (OAC&APR). No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority. 

 

SUMMIT AUTO BROKERS, SINCE 1989


905.737.6202      647.678.8963      1.877.777.5907  


www.SUMMITAUTOBROKERS.com 


12030 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO. L4E 3M2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

