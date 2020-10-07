Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford E450

140,081 KM

Details Description

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2012 Ford E450

2012 Ford E450

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford E450

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5884878
  2. 5884878
  3. 5884878
  4. 5884878
  5. 5884878
  6. 5884878
Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

140,081KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5884878
  • Stock #: CUS-2432A
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FL7CDA87560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2432A
  • Mileage 140,081 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO, ACCESS DOOR FROM CAB TO REAR. 16FT UNICELL BOX WITH 7 FT INSIDE HEIGHT. ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 140,081 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 RAM 3500
 32,189 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2017 Isuzu NRR
 114,319 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Ram 3500
 27,786 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory