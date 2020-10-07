2012 Ford E450

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM STEREO, ACCESS DOOR FROM CAB TO REAR. 16FT UNICELL BOX WITH 7 FT INSIDE HEIGHT. ALUMINUM ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 140,081 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
