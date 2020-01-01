2012 Ford Transit Connect

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
4 CYL GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS, INSULATED & KEMLITE LINED CARGO AREA, SLIDING DOORS ON BOTH SIDES AND BARN DOORS ON THE REAR, THERMOKING REEFER UNIT AND MORE, HAS 83,098 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5