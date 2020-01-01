Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Transit Connect

83,098 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Transit Connect

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 6259350
  2. 6259350
  3. 6259350
  4. 6259350
  5. 6259350
  6. 6259350
  7. 6259350
  8. 6259350
  9. 6259350
  10. 6259350
  11. 6259350
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,098KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6259350
  • Stock #: RET-2517
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN9CT101613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RET-2517
  • Mileage 83,098 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYL GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING & CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS, INSULATED & KEMLITE LINED CARGO AREA, SLIDING DOORS ON BOTH SIDES AND BARN DOORS ON THE REAR, THERMOKING REEFER UNIT AND MORE, HAS 83,098 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2017 Ford E450
 66,003 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford E450
 25,317 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2015 Isuzu NPR
 123,824 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory