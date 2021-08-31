2012 Freightliner M2 Business Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 9 SPD EATON FULLER MANUAL TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER & PASSENGER AIR RIDE BUCKET SEATS, 26 FT MORGAN FLATDECK WITH REMOVABLE SIDES, 2 X LOWER TOOL BOXES, DUAL ALUMINUM FUEL TANKS AND MORE. HAS 115,754 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5