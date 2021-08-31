Menu
2012 Freightliner M2 Business Class

186,288 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2012 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2012 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2012 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

186,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7952846
  • Stock #: FD-2951
  • VIN: 1FVHCYBS2CHBS3030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # FD-2951
  • Mileage 186,288 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 9 SPD EATON FULLER MANUAL TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL WITH CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER & PASSENGER AIR RIDE BUCKET SEATS, 26 FT MORGAN FLATDECK WITH REMOVABLE SIDES, 2 X LOWER TOOL BOXES, DUAL ALUMINUM FUEL TANKS AND MORE. HAS 115,754 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
