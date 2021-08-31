2012 GMC Savana 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,850 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 2 4 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7594063

7594063 Stock #: 3553

3553 VIN: 1GTW7GCA2C1168630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wheelchair Accessible

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 156,243 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.