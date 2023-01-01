Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$13480,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

203,000 KM

$13,480

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

AWD,ALLOYS,CAM,H/SEATS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD,ALLOYS,CAM,H/SEATS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,480

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H35CH112978

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$13480,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Heated Seats

CD Player

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

416)565-8644

