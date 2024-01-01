Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $10900, +HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

205,000 KM

Details

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

AWD,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,ALLOYS,SAFETY INCLU

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD,BACKUP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS,ALLOYS,SAFETY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H35CH112978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $10900, +HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Honda CR-V