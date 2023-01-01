Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

GL,AUTO,1/OWNER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403952
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC8CH324501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER,$9900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-864

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

