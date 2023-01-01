$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2012 Hyundai Sonata
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GL,AUTO,1/OWNER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10403952
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC8CH324501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER,$9900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-864
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2