<p>7 PASSENGERS,AWD,LEATHER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRNSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$10900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Kia Sorento

152,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento

AWD,7PASSENGERS,$10900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD,7PASSENGERS,$10900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA60CG291219

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

7 PASSENGERS,AWD,LEATHER,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRNSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$10900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Kia Sorento