2012 Kia Sorento

$7,595 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 2 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7089358

7089358 Stock #: 7862B

7862B VIN: 5XYKT3A65CG289685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Graphite Cloth Captain Chairs

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,202 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Capacity: 68 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2700 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1506 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2190 kg Front Leg Room: 1048 mm Overall height: 1735 mm Front Hip Room: 1431 mm Overall Width: 1885 mm Rear Hip Room: 1421 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1491 mm Halogen projector beam headlights Max cargo capacity: 2052 L Overall Length: 4670 mm Curb weight: 1707 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.