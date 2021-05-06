Sensibility and practicality define the 2012 Kia Sorento! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Kia infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, a trip computer, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2700 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1506 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2190 kg
Front Leg Room: 1048 mm
Overall height: 1735 mm
Front Hip Room: 1431 mm
Overall Width: 1885 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1421 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Max cargo capacity: 2052 L
Overall Length: 4670 mm
Curb weight: 1707 kg
