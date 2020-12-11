Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

147,000 KM

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 / AMG / 4 MATIC / NAVIGATION / PANO SUNROOF /

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350 / AMG / 4 MATIC / NAVIGATION / PANO SUNROOF /

Location

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343130
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB2CA738463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $107.56 BI-WEEKLY IN A 72 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $14,488 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

FUEL CONSUMPTION: 10.8 (City) & 7.0 (Highway)

ENGINE: 3.5L 6 CYLINDER / 302 Horsepower

TRANSMISSION: 7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode

 

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE OPTIONS: GPS Navigation, Radio (XM Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM), Push Button Start, KEYLESS-GO, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Glass-imprinted antenna, TeleAid Emergency calling system, Rain-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers, Heated winshield washer system, Homelink universal garage-door opener and remote, 12 premium speakers, Rear-seat ventilation ducts, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, CD/MP3 player, Media interface with iPod, USB port and SD memory card connectivity, Music Register hard drive, Linguatronic voice recognition, & Much More!

 

INTERIOR OPTIONS: Heated front seats, Compass, Driver information center, NECK-PRO Active front headrests, Front armrest with storage, 3-position memory feature for driver's seat, Front sport bucket seats, 8-way power front passenger seat, Aluminum trim, Maintenance reminder, 4 cup holders, Outside temperature display, Leather shift knob, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Coolant temperature gauge & Much More!

 

EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Power panoramic sunroof, 18 Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, Active bi-xenon Adaptive headlights, Power-folding exterior mirrors, Fog lights, Chrome grille, Auto levelling headlamps, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors & Much More!

 

SAFETY OPTIONS: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist and lane-departure warning system, PARKTRONIC Park distance sensor, 4 wheel ABS brakes, Anti-theft alarm system, Rear-door child safety locks, Driver front airbag, Hill start assist, Engine immobilizer, Panic alarm, Front and rear side curtain airbags, Side airbags, & Much More!

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yPO%2BFPCEBKDPAMhpt5P75Up8MVLtl5qV

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

AS “OMVIC” REGULATIONS, FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

