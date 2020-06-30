2012 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
416-500-5040
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
416-500-5040
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $1,251.70 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $169,888 PLUS TAX.
TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents you the last of the 6-SPEED Turbo ever made!!! Extremely rare with Black on Red Interior!!! 3.8L H-6 Engine Producing 500hp & 480 lb-ft of Torque! Full System IP Exhaust, Ceramic Pro Interior & Exterior! Sports Chrono Package, Spoiler, Red Interior, Fully Loaded, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirrors, Security System, Side Air Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Fog Lights, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Sun/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, HID Headlights, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Seat Memory, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive, Media Storage, Rear Bench Seat, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, & Much More!
FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!
GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/
FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2