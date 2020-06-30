Menu
2012 Porsche 911

59,200 KM

$169,888

+ tax & licensing
$169,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2012 Porsche 911

2012 Porsche 911

TURBO/ 6 SPEED/IP EXHAUST/SPORTS CHRONO/AWD/LOADED

2012 Porsche 911

TURBO/ 6 SPEED/IP EXHAUST/SPORTS CHRONO/AWD/LOADED

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

  Listing ID: 5344109
  VIN: WP0AD2A95CS766624
$169,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 59,200 KM

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $1,251.70 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $169,888 PLUS TAX.

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents you the last of the 6-SPEED Turbo ever made!!! Extremely rare with Black on Red Interior!!! 3.8L H-6 Engine Producing 500hp & 480 lb-ft of Torque! Full System IP Exhaust, Ceramic Pro Interior & Exterior! Sports Chrono Package, Spoiler, Red Interior, Fully Loaded, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Power Mirrors, Security System, Side Air Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Fog Lights, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Turbocharged, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, Sun/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, HID Headlights, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Seat Memory, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive, Media Storage, Rear Bench Seat, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, & Much More!

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

