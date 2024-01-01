Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $7900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Subaru Forester

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Subaru Forester

AWD,WAGON,FORESTER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRATRY INC

Watch This Vehicle
11935088

2012 Subaru Forester

AWD,WAGON,FORESTER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRATRY INC

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1732060877
  2. 1732060926
  3. 1732060991
  4. 1732061046
  5. 1732061098
  6. 1732061139
  7. 1732061178
  8. 1732061247
  9. 1732061280
  10. 1732061327
  11. 1732061365
  12. 1732061459
  13. 1732061522
  14. 1732061596
  15. 1732061626
  16. 1732061683
  17. 1732061743
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC8CH407324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, $7900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2012 Subaru Forester AWD,WAGON,FORESTER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRATRY INC for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2012 Subaru Forester AWD,WAGON,FORESTER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRATRY INC 215,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,LEATHER,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Toyota Camry HYBRID,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,LEATHER,CERTIFIED 151,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,PREMIUM,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,SAFETY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE,PREMIUM,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,LEATHER,SAFETY INCLUDE 199,500 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Forester