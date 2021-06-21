Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

67,560 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,560KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7452938
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC2CH459015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,560 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2012 SUBARU FORESTER PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, HEATED POWER SEATS, AM/FM RADIO, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE SUV WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

