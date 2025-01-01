$12,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota 4Runner
SR5,LEATHER,SUNROOF,SOLD AS IS,
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
337,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR6C5084044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 337,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS SPECIAL,NO ACCIDENT,CLEAN CARFAX.$12500,+HST & LICENSING.TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
