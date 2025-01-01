Menu
<p>AS IS SPECIAL,NO ACCIDENT,CLEAN CARFAX.$12500,+HST & LICENSING.TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Toyota 4Runner

337,000 KM

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,LEATHER,SUNROOF,SOLD AS IS,

12623091

2012 Toyota 4Runner

SR5,LEATHER,SUNROOF,SOLD AS IS,

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
337,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR6C5084044

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 337,000 KM

AS IS SPECIAL,NO ACCIDENT,CLEAN CARFAX.$12500,+HST & LICENSING.TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

