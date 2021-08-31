Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

93,560 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

CE

CE

Location

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

93,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7842132
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5CC814518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,560 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2012 TOYOTA COROLLA SILVER, LOW KM, PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS, AM/FM RADIO, CLIMATE CONTROL, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

