2012 Toyota Corolla

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,ICE COLD A/C,P/WINDOWS,CRUISE,ONE OWNER

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,ICE COLD A/C,P/WINDOWS,CRUISE,ONE OWNER

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8940772
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE7CC826122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS,POWER DOOR LOCK,AIR CONDITION ICE COLD,CRUISE,BLUETOOTH,1.8 L ENGINE AND 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER CAR,ONE OWNER,9888,+HST &LICENSING,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

