$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2012 Toyota Sienna
8PASS,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 5TDKK3DCXCS221292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
416)565-8644,8PASSENGERS,$14990,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,+HST&LICENSING.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
