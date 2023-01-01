2012 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10630911

10630911 VIN: 5TDKK3DCXCS221292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features 416)565-8644

