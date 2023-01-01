Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

219,000 KM

Details

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

416)565-8644,8PASS,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

2012 Toyota Sienna

416)565-8644,8PASS,CAM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630911
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DCXCS221292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

416)565-8644,8PASSENGERS,$14990,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,+HST&LICENSING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

416)565-8644

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

