<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX , $14900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2012 Toyota Sienna

178,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED+WARRANTY

12086959

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED+WARRANTY

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC2CS267807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX , $14900,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Toyota Sienna