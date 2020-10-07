Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

123,605 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Ross Auto Sales

416-906-7878

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

V6|CE|WARRANTY|CERTIFIED|

V6|CE|WARRANTY|CERTIFIED|

V6|CE|WARRANTY|CERTIFIED|

Location

Ross Auto Sales

85 Newkirk Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3G4

416-906-7878

123,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6165354
  • Stock #: 256980
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DCXCS256980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 256980
  • Mileage 123,605 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CLEAN CARFAX, ACCIDENT FREE, FINANCING AVAILABLE ***


Visit our website for full inventory and CARFAX reports www.rossauto.ca


***FINANCING AVAILABLE*** 4.69% O.A.C- !!!


GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! Bankruptcy! Self-Employed! New Immigrants! Student!  Late Payments! WE FINANCE THEM ALL! *** Apply for Financing NOW!!!***


Ross Auto Sales is family owned and operated business! NO HIDDEN FEES!


Every vehicle purchased from us is a PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!


Buy with Confidence & Full Disclosure! Carfax Vehicle History report readily available for your review.


***120+-point inspection & detailed corner to corner***


Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it.


All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST and licensing extra


WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks (BMO, National Bank, CIBC, Scotia Bank, RBC, TD Bank, Desjardins) at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.


SAFETY PACKAGE - included in certification package: 36 Days Warranty (certification related components) – warranty approved  - Oil Change & Filter - Professional Detailing - CarFax History Report- Cosmetic Reconditioning. Without certification package, as per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified, not drivable, and not e-tested. We also offer extended warranties best in class to best suit your vehicle.


Our company strive to provide best value for your dollar spend by daily analyzing the marketplace so we can be the most competitive out there.


All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-Test, as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.


Example: Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

