$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

A4 / PREMIUM / BLUETOOTH / KEYLESS / MANUAL / FULL

2013 Audi A4

A4 / PREMIUM / BLUETOOTH / KEYLESS / MANUAL / FULL

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Sale Price

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5208620
  • VIN: WAUDFCFL7DA104453
Exterior Colour
Navy Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE @4.99 FOR ONLY $112.11 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $12,888 PLUS TAX.

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents our 2014 AUDI A4 PREMIUM QUATTRO with a Manual Transmission! 2.0L L4 turbo DOHC 16 valve, 220 hp @ 4450 rpm, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convenience Lighting Pkg, Child-Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Impact Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Brown Leather Interior, Memory Seats, Power Adjustable Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Sunroof, Traction Control, Wood Trim Interior, Xenon Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary spare tire, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Heated Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Engine Immobilizer, HID Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory Driver, Adjustable Lumbar, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Much More!

 

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD IN RICHMOND HILL TO CHECK OUT THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

