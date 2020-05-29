2013 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE @4.99 FOR ONLY $112.11 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $12,888 PLUS TAX.
TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents our 2014 AUDI A4 PREMIUM QUATTRO with a Manual Transmission! 2.0L L4 turbo DOHC 16 valve, 220 hp @ 4450 rpm, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convenience Lighting Pkg, Child-Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Driver Side Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Impact Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Brown Leather Interior, Memory Seats, Power Adjustable Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Sunroof, Traction Control, Wood Trim Interior, Xenon Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Temporary spare tire, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, Heated Front Seat(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Engine Immobilizer, HID Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory Driver, Adjustable Lumbar, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Much More!
