Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

28i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

28i

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474480
  • Stock #: 819502
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C59D0A10678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1CA

Selection Cop Relevant Vehicles

548

Speedometer With Kilometer Reading

1CC

Automatic Start/stop Function

609

Navigation System Professional

1CD

Brake Energy Regeneration

639

Complete Prep. Cellular Phone cdn

205

Automatic Transmission

645

Radio Control Us

216

Servotronic

693

Satellite Tuner Preparation

240

Leather Steering Wheel

697

Area-code 1

248

Steering Wheel Heating

6AA

Bmw Teleservices

249

Multi-function For Steering Wheel

6AB

Control Teleservices

258

Runflat Tyres

6NF

Ext.con.of The Music Play.i.mobilph

2EC

Light Alloy Wheels Y-spoke 308

6NL

Connect. Bluetooth A.usb Devices In

302

Alarm System

6NR

Apps

3AT

Roof Rails Aluminium Satinated

6VA

Cic Control

3XL

Exterior Design Contents X Line

6VC

Control Combox

402

Panorama Glass Roof

823

Hot Climate Version

420

Sun Protection Glazing

838

Canadian Version

423

Floor Mats, Velour

845

Acoustic Belt Warning

430

Interior And Exterior Mirror Packa

853

Language Version English

431

Interior Rr Vw Mirror W Aut Anti-d

876

Radio Frequency 315 Mhz

                  508.             PARK DISTANCE CONTROL PDC.  520 Fog light - Xenon Light -Rain Sensor - Automatic Air Conditioning- Hetaed Front SEATS  

         PLEASE CLICK ON OUR WEBSITE TO WATCH VIDEOS OF VEHICLE WWW.PLANETMOTORS.CA

****************************************************************************************************************************

ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.

**********************************************************************************************************************

5 min response time to your inquiry! We answer our phones and reply to emails! Have a question? Send us inquiry or call. Let's connect! 
FREE DELIVERY CROSS ONTARIO.

*******

-PAYMENT OPTIONS: YOU CAN PAY FULL AMOUNT BY CREDIT CARD, VISA, MASTER CARDS, AMEX, DEBIT CARDS AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. CREDIT CARD PAYMENT LIMIT $25,000, NO SURCHARGE.

***We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval Available.All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.

***Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to PLNET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the PLANET MOTORS family.

Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CETIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, Bmw, Mercedes Benz, Honda, nissan, kia, subaru, chevrolet,cadillac, ford, gmc, audi, lincoln, infiniti, lexus, mitsubushi, 7. passenger, 8 passenger, sport cas, sedan, suv, off road, land rover, bmw, tesla, ram, minivan, chrysler, jeep, dodge, buick, clean carfax, certified, mid size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle,  

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION
TECHNOLOGY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Motors

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT
 67,000 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 33,500 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 23,500 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic

Email Planet Motors

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory