This 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i is Fully Loaded equipped with a 3.0L 6 CYL Turbocharged Engine, AWD. Dark Red Exterior on Beige Interior. Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, Paddle Shifters.
As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer. Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven.
**** Financing is always available for all our customers even Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates. *****
