2013 BMW X6

Certified

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6818702

6818702 Stock #: 145

145 VIN: 5UXFG2C53DL782449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 145

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Convenience Cruise Control Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating MEMORY SEAT Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.