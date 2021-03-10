Menu
2013 BMW X6

115,000 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

2013 BMW X6

2013 BMW X6

AWD|NAVI|SUNROOF

2013 BMW X6

AWD|NAVI|SUNROOF

Location

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Certified

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6818702
  • Stock #: 145
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C53DL782449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 145
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 BMW X6 xDrive35i is Fully Loaded equipped with a 3.0L 6 CYL Turbocharged Engine, AWD. Dark Red Exterior on Beige Interior. Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, Paddle Shifters.


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer. Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 


**** Financing is always available for all our customers even Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates. ***** 



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

