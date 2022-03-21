$19,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express
C 4500
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8947429
- Stock #: 3636
- VIN: 1GB6G6CL3D1157329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Cargo
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 204,539 KM
Vehicle Description
