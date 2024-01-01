Menu
Account
Sign In
Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca <br/> Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. <br/> All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website! The Vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $699. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today! <br/> As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. <br/> <br/> <br/> Level Up Motors <br/> 305 Red Maple Road <br/> Richmond Hill, Ont. <br/> Call: 647-886-2886 <br/> Text: 647-515-2886 <br/>

2013 Dodge Dart

115,130 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2

647-515-2886

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,130KM
VIN 1C3CDFBHXDD158100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 115,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca
Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA.
All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website! The Vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $699. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.


Level Up Motors
305 Red Maple Road
Richmond Hill, Ont.
Call: 647-886-2886
Text: 647-515-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Level Up Motors

Used 2013 Dodge Dart SXT for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 115,130 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Acura TSX Technology for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2010 Acura TSX Technology 288,346 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Acura TL BASE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2000 Acura TL BASE 370,091 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Level Up Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

305A Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-515-XXXX

(click to show)

647-515-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-515-2886

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart