2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,633 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

SE, Backup camera, DVD, Bluetooth

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,633KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333383
  • Stock #: 3477
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR789269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beigek
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax,Backup Camera, Bluetooth, DVD entertainment, power rear windows, One owner fresh trade-in, well maintained , looks and drives like new, recent new tires on alloy rims, full Stow N Go, USB/Aux audio input, front and rear heat/AC controls and much more, priced to sell at $10950.00 Certified, tax and licensing are extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

