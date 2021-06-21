2013 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7532926

7532926 Stock #: 3572

3572 VIN: 1FTSS3EL3DDB33003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel rear heat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.