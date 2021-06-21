Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

0 KM

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Extended

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Extended

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7532926
  Stock #: 3572
  VIN: 1FTSS3EL3DDB33003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

E-350 Super Duty one ton Extended, 5.4 litre die hard engine, well maintained, 8 passenger, rear heater, Power windows & locks, Cruise control, Aircondition, divider, prices to sell at $19,950.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear heat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheel Covers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

