2013 Ford F-250
4WD Crew Cab 172" XL 8 Ft box
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
186,056KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9181549
- Stock #: 3651
- VIN: 1FT7W2B67DEB21207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 186,056 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2