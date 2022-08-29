Menu
2013 Ford F-250

186,056 KM

Details Features

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

4WD Crew Cab 172" XL 8 Ft box

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,056KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9181549
  • Stock #: 3651
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B67DEB21207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

