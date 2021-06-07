Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

114,099 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

114,099KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7323158
  • Stock #: 3562
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJXDM106499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, winter and summer tires on rim, dealer maintained, winter/summer floormats, very economical, looks and drives great, power options such as power windows/locks/mirrors, with heated seats, cold AC, cruiese control  priecd to sell at $6950.00 Certified, tax and licensing are extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
USB
Knee Air Bag
AUX

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

