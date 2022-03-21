Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

EX,AWD,$14900,GAS SAVER,CERTIFIED,ALLOYS,M/ROOF

2013 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,$14900,GAS SAVER,CERTIFIED,ALLOYS,M/ROOF

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,GAS SAVER ,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,FOG LIGHTS,USB,REAR VIEW CAMERA,AMAZING DRIVE,GAS SAVER,$14900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

