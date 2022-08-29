$8,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS,AUTO,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9141460
- VIN: KMHCU4AE1DU435221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDE,ONE OWNER,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,AUTOMATIC,SUN ROOF.MOON ROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,HEATED SEATS,KEYLESS ENTRY,CRUISE AND MORE,$8888,+HST & L ICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
