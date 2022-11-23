2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432318

9432318 VIN: 5XYZUDLA2DG066945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.