<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED, $7390,+HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2013 Hyundai Sonata

164,000 KM

$7,390

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC8DH729663

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2013 Hyundai Sonata