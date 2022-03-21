$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2013 Hyundai Sonata
CERTIFIED,SE,LEATHER,S/R,NO ACCIDENT,$10900
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8811098
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC3DH615163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED ,LEATHER,SUN ROOF,ALLOYS,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),$10990,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2