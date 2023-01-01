2013 Isuzu NRR

$33,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 0 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9606979

9606979 Stock #: DL-3384A

DL-3384A VIN: JALE5W162D7301541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DL-3384A

Mileage 205,046 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.