$33,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales
905-764-5252
2013 Isuzu NRR
2013 Isuzu NRR
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
205,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9606979
- Stock #: DL-3384A
- VIN: JALE5W162D7301541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # DL-3384A
- Mileage 205,046 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT & 2 PASSENGER BENCH, 19500 LB GVW, ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, 18 FT UNICELL AND MORE. HAS 205,046 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5