2013 Isuzu NRR

205,046 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2013 Isuzu NRR

2013 Isuzu NRR

2013 Isuzu NRR

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

205,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606979
  • Stock #: DL-3384A
  • VIN: JALE5W162D7301541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL-3384A
  • Mileage 205,046 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS SEAT & 2 PASSENGER BENCH, 19500 LB GVW, ROLL OUT RAMP, PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, 18 FT UNICELL AND MORE. HAS 205,046 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

