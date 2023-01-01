Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

185,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

EX,AWD,LEATHER,NAV,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2013 Kia Sportage

EX,AWD,LEATHER,NAV,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10381308
  VIN: KNDPCCA24D7506273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER,$14900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

