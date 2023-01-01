2013 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10381308

10381308 VIN: KNDPCCA24D7506273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.