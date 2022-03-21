$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sportage
LX,FWD,GAS SAVER,ALLOYS,COLD A/C,HEATED SEATS,
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,COLD AIR CONDITION,HEATED SEATS,GAS SAVER,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,36 MONTH WARRATY IS AVAILABLE,$13900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
