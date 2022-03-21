Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

LX,FWD,GAS SAVER,ALLOYS,COLD A/C,HEATED SEATS,

LX,FWD,GAS SAVER,ALLOYS,COLD A/C,HEATED SEATS,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8759507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,COLD AIR CONDITION,HEATED SEATS,GAS SAVER,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,SAFETY AVAILABLE $690,36 MONTH WARRATY IS AVAILABLE,$13900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

