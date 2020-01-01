Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

126,000 KM

Details

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 / 4MATIC / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 / 4MATIC / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275364
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB5DA880825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $120.81 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $13,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2013 MERCEDES-BENZ C300! With Only 126,000 km! Powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-valve Engine that produces 248 hp @ 6500 rpm & 251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm. 4-MATIC, All Wheel Drive, Sport Mode, Ventilated Heated Seats, Bluetooth, ECO Gas Saving Mode, Piano Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, 8 Speaker Sound System, Luxury Package, Electronic Parking Brake, 17" alloy wheels, Sport suspension, Direct steering, Front & Rear independent suspension, AM/FM stereo radio with weather-band, Mercedes Book, 2 Sets of keys, USB Connection, AUX Connection, Navigation Option with button to buy navigation program from Mercedes-Benz, Glass-imprinted antenna, TeleAid Emergency calling system, Cruise Control, Rain-sensing intermittent wipers, Heated winshield washer system, KEYLESS-GO Intelligent key system, Cabin air filter, Reading lights, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, CD/MP3 player, Lighter and ashtray, Remote trunk release, Daytime running lights, Chrome grille, Automatic headlights, Power-adjustable outside mirrors, Tilting and sliding Power glass sunroof, Brake pad wear indicator, Front armrest with storage, Power driver lumbar support, Maintenance reminder system, Outside temperature display, Anti-theft alarm system, Engine immobilizer, Panic button, Side-impact airbags, & Many More Options.

 

BUMPER TO BUMPER FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=UeIE/idp4hVzqClNek5k4LV/Z1b8Id/F

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

