2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-500-5040
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
416-500-5040
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $120.81 BI-WEEKLY IN A 60 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $13,888 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months No Payments / Deferred (Added to the End of the Loan).
TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2013 MERCEDES-BENZ C300! With Only 126,000 km! Powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-valve Engine that produces 248 hp @ 6500 rpm & 251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm. 4-MATIC, All Wheel Drive, Sport Mode, Ventilated Heated Seats, Bluetooth, ECO Gas Saving Mode, Piano Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, 8 Speaker Sound System, Luxury Package, Electronic Parking Brake, 17" alloy wheels, Sport suspension, Direct steering, Front & Rear independent suspension, AM/FM stereo radio with weather-band, Mercedes Book, 2 Sets of keys, USB Connection, AUX Connection, Navigation Option with button to buy navigation program from Mercedes-Benz, Glass-imprinted antenna, TeleAid Emergency calling system, Cruise Control, Rain-sensing intermittent wipers, Heated winshield washer system, KEYLESS-GO Intelligent key system, Cabin air filter, Reading lights, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, CD/MP3 player, Lighter and ashtray, Remote trunk release, Daytime running lights, Chrome grille, Automatic headlights, Power-adjustable outside mirrors, Tilting and sliding Power glass sunroof, Brake pad wear indicator, Front armrest with storage, Power driver lumbar support, Maintenance reminder system, Outside temperature display, Anti-theft alarm system, Engine immobilizer, Panic button, Side-impact airbags, & Many More Options.
BUMPER TO BUMPER FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
CARFAX LINK: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=UeIE/idp4hVzqClNek5k4LV/Z1b8Id/F
CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!
GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/
FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2