2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

145,601 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

GLK 250 DIESEL, BlueTec, AWD

GLK 250 DIESEL, BlueTec, AWD

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

145,601KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7191128
  • Stock #: 3547
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB6DG127637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, bluetooth, GLK250 2.2L Diesel, All wheel drive, fresh arrival, Looks and drives great, Priced to sell at $15950 including certification. Tax and licensing are extra,  

  • We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

  • Cash for your used cars or trucks. 

  • Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR). 

  • No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. 

  • Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA and Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

 

 

SUMMIT AUTO BROKERS, SINCE 1989

 905.737.6202      647.678.8963      1.877.777.5907  

www.SUMMITAUTOBROKERS.com 

12030 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO. L4E 3M2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Tiptronic
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

