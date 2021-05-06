2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

$14,984 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7060208

7060208 Stock #: P00178A

P00178A VIN: WDCGG8JB1DG044007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 160,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.