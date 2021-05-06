Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

160,500 KM

Details

$14,984

Richmond Hill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-877-675-5975

/Heated Seats /20"wheels

Location

Richmond Hill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

10731 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

1-877-675-5975

160,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060208
  • Stock #: P00178A
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB1DG044007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with Original wheels and *FINANCING AVAILABLE* ! No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Cash income. Student any and every credit approved! Open Loan you payoff this open loan in full without penalty at any time ! Got a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle! Daytime Running Lamps Electrically Adjustable Front Seat, Right Electrically Adjustable Front Left Seat Interior Mirror And Driver's Exterior Mirror Automatically Dimming Shift/Selector Lever In Nappa Leather LIGHT ALLOY WHEEL 5 DBL-SPOKE DESIGN 20" ALL-ROUND AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-Speed Sport Transmission Steering Wheel Shift Paddles Cruise Control Multifunction Steering Wheel Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors Anti-Theft Alarm System Anodised Roof Rails EXTENDED LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT COVER Open-Pore Black Ash Wood Trim Heated Seats Heated Windscreen Washer System Fuel Tank With A Capacity Of 80 Litres

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

10731 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

