SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$11900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2013 Toyota Highlander

257,000 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander

LEATHER.SUNROOF,7 PASS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12618984

2013 Toyota Highlander

LEATHER.SUNROOF,7 PASS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EH0DS205422

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 257,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$11900,+HST & LICENSING, 13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA  .FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Toyota Highlander