2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

252,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LIMITED,LEATHER,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

LIMITED,LEATHER,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

252,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10176636

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SILVERT
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX AVAILABLE,$15900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIED CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

