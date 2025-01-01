$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD
AWD,BACKUP CAM,ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV6DW063475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT, $11500 ,+HST & LICENSING, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA ,13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
