National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LIMITED,LEATHER,AWD,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDE
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9412438
- VIN: 2T3DFREV9DW077153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$18900, +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
