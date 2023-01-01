Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

166,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,ALLOYS,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE,ALLOYS,S/R,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606223
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV1DW016658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE&TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,  NO ACCIDENT,$16990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

