Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

ONLY 103KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

ONLY 103KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1689721487
  2. 1689721563
  3. 1689721618
  4. 1689721713
  5. 1689721776
  6. 1689721880
  7. 1689721940
  8. 1689722013
  9. 1689722098
  10. 1689722172
  11. 1689722237
  12. 1689722323
  13. 1689722403
  14. 1689722477
  15. 1689722544
  16. 1689722584
  17. 1689722647
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194543
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4DW015424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTN,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX AVAILABLE,$18900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2013 Toyota RAV4 ONL...
 103,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 229,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V CARF...
 191,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory