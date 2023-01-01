2013 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10381782

10381782 VIN: 2T3WFREV9DW005510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.