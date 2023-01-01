Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

EXL,ALLOYS,S/ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2013 Toyota RAV4

EXL,ALLOYS,S/ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381782
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV9DW005510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTN,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$15900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

